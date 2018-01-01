Twilight reunion at New York Comic Con

Twilight stars Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone, and Edi Gathegi reunited at the 2018 New York Comic Con on Sunday (07Oct18), alongside director Catherine Hardwicke.

The quartet reflected on their experiences as part of the hit vampire movie, which launched a decade ago.

"It's been interesting looking back 10 years ago at the first Twilight movie coming out because this was before Facebook became the monolith it is, before Twitter and Instagram even existed (sic)," Jackson said. "This was a film that captured so many people before social media and connected them across the world.

"The amount of people I've met who have been like, 'Oh, because of this series and fandom I was able to meet my best friend, even though we lived in different countries...' I've heard stories from mothers and daughters, who said they really connected over these books and films."

The movie's leading stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who became real-life lovers on the set, were unable to attend the Comic Con panel, but filmed video messages for the event.

"I feel like we all kind of grew up together...," Kristen said. "I love you guys. I'm totally there in spirit."

Meanwhile, Pattinson recently told E! he had really enjoyed making the first Twilight film.

The 32 year old, who was relatively unknown when he was cast as eternal vampire Edward Cullen, said, "That first movie was great. It was really, really fun. It was a massive turning point in my life. I had an entirely different life after."

"I wasn't entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie, so I'll always appreciate it," he added.