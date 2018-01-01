Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get matching Toy Story tattoos

Engaged stars Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have taken their relationship to the next level by getting matching Toy Story-themed tattoos.

The Game of Thrones actress and DNCE star are no stranger to inkings, and over the weekend (06-07Oct18), they headed to Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City to get a permanent reminder of their relationship.

They were tattooed by Mr. K, who shared a picture of their matching designs on Instagram. The snap shows Buzz Lightyear's famous catchphrase "To infinity & beyond", from Disney Pixar's animation franchise Toy Story, written in cursive font across both their arms, with "To infinity" inked on Jonas's inner wrist, and "& beyond" on Sophie's. Joe later shared the picture on his Instagram Stories.

It's not the first time the couple, who got engaged in October, 2017, have visited the Bang Bang Tattoo shop, as they previously got tributes to their respective grandfathers during a trip there in August. Earlier this year, fans speculated that they had got matching ink when they were both spotted with similar designs of a female figure on their bodies.

During her time in New York this weekend, the 22-year-old made an appearance at New York Comic Con, where she talked to Vulture about her post-work ritual with Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams.

"We're kind of like loners on Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we're shooting. Or every night whenever both of us are in town," she said. "We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed.

"I don't know if my publicist will kill me for saying this. We'd get high and then we'd sit in the bath together and we'd rub make-up brushes on our faces. It's fun."

Sophie has already got a matching tattoo with Maisie, with the actresses both getting "07.08.09" etched on their arms, in honour of the day they found out they'd scored a role in the TV show.