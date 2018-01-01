Post Malone joins cast of Mark Wahlberg's Wonderland

Post Malone has been cast in Mark Wahlberg's new movie, Wonderland.

This will be the rapper's first professional acting role and, according to Variety, he will be joining the likes of Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Hope Wilson and James DuMont in the ensemble. Wahlberg is starring alongside Black Panther star Winston Duke, while the Ted star's longtime collaborator Peter Berg is directing. Wahlberg, screenwriter Stephen Levinson and Berg are producing through the latter's Film 44 company, in addition to Neal H. Moritz, working via his Original Film Banner.

The feature is expected to head directly from production to Netflix as a streaming exclusive.

Wonderland has been adapted from Ace Atkins' 2013 novel Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, which follows a detective named Spenser he uncovers the truth about a sensational murder and the twisted conspiracy behind it. This is one of the novels in Spenser series of books, and the character has been the basis of 48 novels - all New York Times bestsellers.

Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, released his commercially successful second album Beerbongs & Bentleys, with Psycho, the third single from the record featuring Ty Dolla Sign, reaching the top spot in the U.S. charts.

He's also been nominated in five categories in the American Music Awards, including Artist Of The Year and Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop for Rockstar featuring 21 Savage. The ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday 9 October (18).

Meanwhile, Wahlberg can next be seen in upcoming comedy Instant Family, in which he plays an adoptive father of three foster children, while Rose Byrne plays his wife. Octavia Spencer and Margo Martindale make up the supporting cast, and the film will be released in the U.S. on 16 November.