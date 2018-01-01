Gwyneth Paltrow unmoved by vaginal eggs criticism

Gwyneth Paltrow has defended the bizarre healing products she sells on her Goop website despite settling a lawsuit over vaginal eggs.

Last month (Sep18), the actress's lifestyle company paid $145,000 (£111,000) to settle a lawsuit brought by officials at the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force over products, including the jade and rose quartz 'yoni eggs', which were allegedly sold using claims that were unsupported by "competent and reliable science".

However, Gwyneth is unrepentant about selling the eggs, telling BBC Radio 4 that her company is at the cutting edge of healing treatments.

"If we're not criticised it means we're not doing our job," she said. "Because what we're here to do is to trailblaze and try to move culture forward. In that case, there was just a verbiage issue, so as you grow as a company you learn about claims, and if you look at a product and it says it may help with wrinkles, you can't say this will eradicate wrinkles."

California authorities took issue with claims that the jade eggs helped regulate hormones and menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increased bladder control. In addition to the $145,000 settlement, Goop bosses agreed to refund customers the full cost of vaginal eggs sold between 12 January and 31 August 2017.

In the chat with Radio 4, Gwyneth continued to say that her company would be more careful about making contestable marketing claims in future, adding: "We still stand behind all our products, we still sell all of our products, we're just learning these are the sorts of things you can say or not say. That's why we're so careful now about the products that we sell and we have our own regulatory team and we take the responsibility seriously."

The 46-year-old star, who recently tied the knot with producer Brad Falchuk, also defended Goop's healing products by claiming that lots of customers found them "really effective" and claimed that many took their inspiration from "ancient healing modalities".