Ben Affleck ends brief relationship with Shauna Sexton







Ben Affleck is single again after reportedly ending his brief romance with Shauna Sexton to focus on his sobriety.



According to People.com, the Argo star has chosen to cool off his relationship with the Playboy model and veterinary technician for the time being so he can put his health and family first after recently completing a 40-day stint in rehab.



"There was nothing to split from as it has been casual," the insider tells the publication.



"He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works. He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family, and his next project."



The news emerges just two days after the couple enjoyed a romantic weekend (06-07Oct18) trip to Montana, where Ben and Shauna made the most of the outdoors.



The 22 year old documented the trip with a series of Instagram Story posts, including one shot of a bearded Ben looking out of their car window as they watched a deer in the woods, and others of Shauna fishing in a river, with another featuring the pretty blonde beaming as she shared a snap of her catch.



The actor/director, who split from former wife Jennifer Garner in 2015, was first spotted out with Shauna in mid-August, when he celebrated his 46th birthday with a group of pals, including Sexton, in Los Angeles.



He previously dated TV producer Lindsay Shookus for a year until parting ways over the summer (18), shortly before Ben was linked to Shauna.



Affleck is currently continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction as an outpatient, a battle he addressed in a candid statement posted online last week.



"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say," the father-of-three shared. "It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.



"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

