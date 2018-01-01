Studio bosses pull out of John Lithgow's Roger Ailes biopic

Production on director Jay Roach's star-studded new biopic about disgraced TV chief Roger Ailes has hit a stumbling block after studio officials pulled out of the project.

The as-yet-untitled movie, starring John Lithgow as the late Fox News boss, alongside Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron, had been due to begin filming later this month (Oct18), but on Tuesday (09Oct18), it was revealed Annapurna Pictures officials would no longer be involved.

According to Deadline.com, the film's $35 million (£26.6 million) budget had become one of the main concerns for Annapurna executives, who were co-financing, producing, and distributing the project, as costs had started to soar.

Roach and his collaborators are now said to be considering offers from chiefs at other studios, including Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, to acquire the picture, which will focus on Ailes' downfall following a string of controversial comments and accusations of sexual harassment.

It's not yet known if the shooting schedule will be affected by the studio change, although the biopic, which is also expected to feature actresses Allison Janney and Kate McKinnon, has yet to be given a release date.

The news emerges hours after A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell was added to the cast as media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who hired Ailes to take charge of his TV network in 1996.

Ailes, who was Chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, was forced to resign in 2016 when he became the subject of several sexual misconduct allegations.

He went on to become an adviser to the Donald Trump presidential campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation. He died last year (17).

Roach's film, written by The Big Short's Charles Randolph, is not the only project focused on Ailes currently in the works - Russell Crowe will also portray the late media boss in TV movie The Loudest Voice in the Room, which is based on Gabriel Sherman's bestselling book of the same name. It reportedly focuses on the last 10 years of Ailes' life and will air on U.S. network Showtime.