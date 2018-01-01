Riley Keough circling Panama Papers drama

Actress Riley Keough is in talks to reunite with director Steven Soderbergh for his all-star Panama Papers drama The Laundromat.

The scandal hit headlines in 2016, when millions of files from the database of Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca were leaked online, exposing the financial records of many public figures and revealing how clients could use the company to evade tax authorities by setting up offshore accounts.

Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas have already been cast to lead the film, which will focus on the group of journalists who uncovered the controversy, while former Friends star David Schwimmer has since been added to the line-up too.

Now comedian Will Forte and Elvis Presley's granddaughter Keough are also eyeing roles in the movie, which is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jake Bernstein's 2017 book, Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite.

Soderbergh will produce and direct the project from a script by Scott Z. Burns, and it will be financed and released by bosses at streaming service Netflix, reports Deadline.com.

If Keough signs on, The Laundromat will mark her third film with Soderbergh, following her appearances in his 2012 hit Magic Mike, and last year's (17) heist comedy Logan Lucky, which both starred Channing Tatum.

She also earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2016 for her role in the TV adaptation of his film The Girlfriend Experience, which Soderbergh produced.

He won't be the only familiar face on set for Riley - her ex-boyfriend, Alex Pettyfer, is also said to be involved in the movie.

They dated on and off from 2011 until 2013, and were also said to have been engaged, but Riley is now happily married after tying the knot with stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015.