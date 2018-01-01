Regina Hall rehearsed serious The Hate U Give scene in restaurant

Regina Hall rehearsed one of her serious scenes for The Hate U Give in a public restaurant.

The actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (08Oct18) to promote the new drama, in which she portrays Lisa Carter, the mother of Amandla Stenberg's lead character Starr Carter - a young woman who is drawn to activism after she witnesses the police shooting of a childhood friend.

During the chat, Regina explained that she and her co-star Russell Hornsby, who plays Starr's father Maverick Carter, spent a lot of time working on their complicated backstory together.

"Russell and I actually went and rehearsed before we started, to make sure we had the chemistry and we would improv," she recalled. "We actually did the fight that broke us up (in the story). It wasn't good because we did it in a restaurant in Hollywood. A lady came over and was like, 'Can I help you?' and he was like, 'NAHH.' And I said, 'And there you go again embarrassing the s**t out of us.' He storms out! The poor little waitress, God bless her."

But during the chat, Regina confessed that making The Hate U Give wasn't the only time she has used unconventional acting methods.

She shared that she was very nervous before her audition for the role of a stripper named Candy in 1999 movie The Best Man and relied on quite a lot of liquid courage before showing the producers her limited dance skills.

"I went to the audition and I had a bottle of (alcoholic drink) Alize and I'll tell you what's so amazing, when your adrenaline is high, you don't feel the alcohol. I was still sober and I'm not a big drinker," the 47-year-old laughed. "I go in the room and the (other) girls have routines. So, I went in the room, they put the music on and I put a chair up... and the producer said, 'Stop the music, can you do anything else?' And I said, 'Yes,' and picked up my stuff and left."

While Regina was certain she didn't get the part, it turned out that the producers were very impressed by her acting in prior auditions and gave her the role - which turned out to be her first feature.