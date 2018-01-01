Lili Reinhart regrets not taking time to explore Europe before fame kicked in

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wishes she could go back in time and visit Europe, because now she's too famous to enjoy the sights of Paris, France.

The young star was too busy chasing her acting dreams to take a trip around Europe, and now her TV show is so big she can't go anywhere without being recognised - and stalked by fans and photographers.

"I wish I had been able to see Europe before being recognisable, because our show is so popular there," she tells Teen Vogue. "I was not able to enjoy Paris because of them (photographers), and I really wish I had just gone and done my own thing, explored museums, but I couldn’t. It was too overwhelming."

Like many young stars, Lili wishes her acting success didn't come with all the trappings of fame. She admits social media helps her put everything into perspective for fans as stories about her personal life spiral out of control in the media.

"It’s very much a constant balance of what do I share? What do I not share? I want to be authentic, but I also don’t want to give everyone parts of myself that they don’t need to know about," she explains. "I’m mostly just trying to show the goofy and happy side of myself. Even if I’m feeling sad, I try to keep everything positive."

Lili has many regrets but doesn't question her decision to turn her back on high school life to focus on her acting career - she finished her education by taking an online course.

"I didn't want to do anything else," she explains. "It’s not just a hobby. It’s what I want to do forever as a career. There was no Plan B. That was it. I needed to do that because my anxiety wouldn’t let me do anything else."