Tiffany Haddish asks to be paid the 'guy fee' when negotiating projects

Tiffany Haddish requests to be paid the "guy fee" when negotiating her pay for projects.

The comedy star's career has gone from strength to strength since her breakthrough role as Dina in 2017's Girls Trip and she has most recently appeared in The Oath and Night School.

While achieving pay parity for actresses in Hollywood continues to be a major topic of discussion, Tiffany has now shared that she's not afraid to talk about money and will always command the fee that she believes she deserves.

"You know what they say? 'A close mouth don't get fed.' And a lot of times we don't open our mouths because we don't even really know what we're supposed to get," she said in an interview with Variety magazine. "So, that's why I do the research. I ask around. I've made friends with line producers that cut those checks, production managers, so I can be like, 'So, on average, how much does a girl get paid for? How much does a guy get paid?' O.K., I'm gonna ask for the guy fee on this one."

Tiffany went on to argue that women in the entertainment industry don't typically get paid the same as male counterparts because they don't "talk about it".

And becoming financially secure is an important milestone for the star, who once lived in her car while she was working on getting her big break.

"I care about being able to take care of my grandma, take care of my mama, my niece, my sister, and brother, and if I ever have children take care of them, create some generational wealth," the 38-year-old insisted. "And I think the only way to do that is to have some money so you can buy some land and things like that, and then buy a studio. Yeah, I need cheques! I don't think anybody's obligated to give me anything. I only think I deserve what I work for and that's that."