Kim Kardashian: 'I'm trying to help Kanye West communicate'

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to "help Kanye West communicate".

The Life of Pablo rapper has been hitting headlines with his controversial comments in recent months, including his support of U.S. president Donald Trump. He's due to meet up with the POTUS at the White House on Thursday (11Oct18), and ahead of the highly-anticipated lunch, his reality star wife Kim revealed she's been working on helping the musician get his point across.

"I try to (give Kanye advice), I will try to help him communicate. I always say he isn’t the best communicator, but he has the best heart. I know what he wants to accomplish... and I can’t wait to see that happen," she said during an interview on U.S. TV show Extra.

Gushing that she's "proud" of her husband, Kim revealed the meeting will be about "the city of Chicago and some exciting things that I feel like they have been planning" and added, "I really hope the President listens".

Kanye hails from Chicago and has always found ways to use his star power to help his hometown. It was recently reported that Kanye, Kim and their three children were planning a move back to the city, which the brunette confirmed as she attended the launch of the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book high jewellery collection in New York on Tuesday night.

"I think so, we will have a few homes, we’ll go back and forth, but I think that’s happening," Kim said when asked about the claims.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has taken on her own share of political/legal work in recent months. In June, Kim convinced the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, who had received a life sentence following a 1996 conviction for a non-violent, first-time drug offence, in which her only role was answering phones. The 63-year-old was released after serving 22 years behind bars.

Speaking about getting Alice released, Kim smiled: "That was a really good feeling. I always say no matter what your views are, it’s not about the politics, it’s about the people."