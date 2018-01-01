Dave Bautista eager to join James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel

Dave Bautista is keen to appear in James Gunn's Suicide Squad sequel.

On Tuesday (09Oct18), editors at Deadline reported that filmmaker Gunn was making a move to Warner Bros. and had signed on to write the story for a follow-up to the 2016 DC Comics supervillain movie starring Will Smith and Jared Leto, and may also direct the flick.

Shortly after the news was published, Bautista expressed his delight on social media, as he has been a vocal supporter of Gunn, 52, following his firing from Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film in July (18), after controversial tweets he sent years ago resurfaced online.

"Where do I sign up!" the wrestler-turned-actor wrote on Twitter alongside a link to an article about Gunn's new project.

Bautista, 49, worked with Gunn on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, in which he played the role of Drax the Destroyer. In August, he emphasised his dissatisfaction with Disney executives over their decision to drop Gunn from the franchise, and in a Twitter post, noted that he found it "nauseating" to work for the studio and also questioned whether he would appear in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently on hold.

"I will do what I'm legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis (sic). That's just how I feel," he wrote.

In addition, Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy colleagues, including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, have also released a joint statement through social media expressing their support for the director.

The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor was most recently attached to helm Suicide Squad 2.

Bautista will next be seen onscreen as Drax in Avengers 4, which is slated to open in cinemas in May 2019.