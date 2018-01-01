NEWS Alec Baldwin: '#MeToo media came after me and quizzed former child star' Newsdesk Share with :







The #MeToo media was so keen to target Alec Baldwin last year (17) they reached out to a former teenage co-star for dirt on his behaviour on set.



Baldwin tells The Hollywood Reporter he realised he was on journalists' wish lists when his old castmate called to tell him she had been asked for details about his conduct when they worked together.



Refusing to name the whistle blower or their 1980s movie, the actor tells THR, "She goes, 'Alec, they called me and they said that a wardrobe person said you sexually molested me and that you constantly had me sitting on your lap and they asked me for a comment'.



"I go, 'My God, what did you say?' And she said, 'I told them it was ridiculous, that you never groped me'.



"I just remember thinking in that moment, 'Wow, they're looking for people. This is a fire that needs fresh wood, and they're coming for me'."



But Baldwin avoided any mention of inappropriate behaviour or harassment in the media dragnet that started following the exposes on disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein's conduct in The New York Times and New Yorker a year ago (Oct17).



Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven, Jeffrey Tambor and directors Brett Ratner and James Toback were among those accused of misconduct in the wake of the Weinstein scandal, that also sparked the #MeToo anti-assault and harassment movement.



In his THR interview, Baldwin admits he has mixed emotions about the initiative, adding, "It's not a witch hunt because a witch hunt indicates that there is very little truth, if none at all, and there is a lot of truth here. But what worries me is that this is a fire that needs constant kindling."

