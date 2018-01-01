Mia Farrow has tried to leave Woody Allen controversy in her past

Actress Mia Farrow has long been trying to move on from her troubled past with ex-boyfriend Woody Allen, because she stopped caring about him years ago.

The Rosemary's Baby star infamously broke off their romance in 1992 after discovering his affair with her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, and then accused the actor/director of molesting another of her girls, Dylan, then seven.

Investigations were launched at the time by child welfare officials in New York and prosecutors in Connecticut, but Allen was not charged with a crime and has always maintained his innocence.

The news has continued to grab headlines ever since Dylan Farrow went public with her side of the story in 2014, and she has used the ongoing #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual misconduct to call on Woody's Hollywood collaborators to turn their backs on him.

The filmmaker is convinced Mia is behind the ongoing media attacks on his character, suggesting she is still bitter that he left her for another woman, but the veteran actress insists Allen rarely crosses her mind - and she would rather the whole scandal be buried once and for all, instead of becoming regular tabloid fodder.

"I reached a place many years ago where I just don't care about him," she told Elle magazine.

Mia insists she had nothing to do with Dylan's open letter in the New York Times four years ago, and had no idea her journalist son Ronan Farrow would publish a subsequent op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter, declaring, "I believe my sister."

"Both of them wrote their pieces without telling me," she said. "Because for me, it's the sleeping dog that you don't want to rouse. But I also understand and deeply respect when my daughter decided she needed to do this."

Ronan has since played a key role in exposing allegedly predatory behaviour in Hollywood after investigating sexual harassment and assault allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, work which earned him a Pulitzer Prize earlier this year (18).