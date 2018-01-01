Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I've behaved badly in front of women'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has apologised for the times he acted badly in front of women.

The former California Governor was hit by allegations he groped multiple women back in 2003, when he was running for office, and though he insists much of what was claimed in the Los Angeles Times was "not true", he tells the November (18) issue of Men's Health magazine he has behaved "badly" at times.

"Looking back, I stepped over the line several times, and I was the first one to say sorry," he tells the magazine. "I feel bad about it, and I apologise.

"When I became Governor, I wanted to make sure that no one, including me, ever makes this mistake. That’s why we took sexual harassment courses, to have a clear understanding, from a legal point of view and also from a regular-behaviour point of view, of what is accepted and what is not."

But the action star insists he has not changed as a man, adding, "I’m a guy. I would not change my view of who I am.

"The woman I was originally most in love with was my mother. I respected her, and she was a fantastic woman. I always had respect for women."

However, Arnie does have one more regret about his past - calling his political opponents "girlie men".

"At the time it felt like the right thing to do," he says. "It was in my gut. I improvised it. I called them girlie men because they weren’t willing to take risks. They were afraid of everything. Politicians in general want to do little things, so there’s no risk involved.

"But it was shortsighted. In the long term, it’s better to not say that, because you want to work with them.

"When you can reach out across the aisle and work together, you can get much more accomplished, rather than 'girlie men' or 'f**k you' or 'it’s my way or the highway'."