David Bowie's Labyrinth role cost him Lord of the Rings elf king

David Bowie missed out on a leading role in the Lord of the Rings films because of his role as an evil goblin king on the big screen.

Dominic Monaghan sparked the rumours surrounding the late rocker's interest in Peter Jackson's movie trilogy when he told The Huffington Post he saw Bowie at the film’s casting offices, while casting director Amy Hubbard confessed filmmakers were interested in the music icon but her was "far too busy".

Now, screenwriters Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh have told the outlet Bowie's role in Labyrinth killed any chance he had of landing a Lord of the Rings character before they came on board.

"I don’t think the studio were that keen at that point," Walsh said, "so we never did meet with him."

"I remember that conversation," Boyens added. "There was a little hesitancy there because Elrond and the Goblin King. I mean, you know, elves."

And the two women dismissed chatter that Bowie was considered for the role of Gandalf.

"He is an elf, don’t you think? He is. He would've been Elrond," Boyens told The Huffington Post.

Nicolas Cage was also briefly considered for the role of Aragorn in Lord of the Rings.

Boyens admits she wasn't party to the discussions surrounding the National Treasure star's casting, but added, "We loved him... He’s an amazing actor.

"There was a point at which I know there was a drive for name actors in certain roles, and that may have been something more (handled by) the studio."

The role of Gandalf eventually went to Sir Ian McKellen, Hugo Weaving grabbed the part of Elrond, and Orlando Bloom was cast as Aragorn.