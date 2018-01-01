Lena Dunham praises Taylor Swift for bold new political stance

Lena Dunham has applauded her friend Taylor Swift for taking a political stance.

Taylor, who has been criticised in the past for being apolitical, ended her silence on Sunday (07Oct18) and in an Instagram post, confessed she had previously "been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions" but had since changed her views.

Accordingly, Lena opened up about her famous friend's decision during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night.

"That was really amazing," she said, in response to a caller's question on the subject. "I'm always proud of Taylor. Not only is she an amazing friend to me on a personal level, but she's an amazing friend to lots of people in the world."

Taylor has endorsed Democrats Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives in the state of Tennessee, and explained that while she would like to vote for women, she couldn't back Marsha Blackburn, admitting her voting record "terrifies me".

"She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I'm so moved and honoured to be her friend," the 32-year-old added.

Later in the episode, Lena showed how deep her loyalty to the Bad Blood hitmaker runs, as she played a revealing game of Plead the Fifth.

When asked by her former Girls co-star, Andrew Rannells, to name her least favourite of Taylor's famous boyfriends, she mused: "I want to do right by her on this question... My least favourite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?"

Taylor, 28, dated Scottish DJ and producer Calvin in 2015, though he caused a stir by ranting about her on Twitter just weeks after their split in mid-2016. She is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn.