Dakota Johnson laughs off pregnancy rumours

Dakota Johnson has laughed off rumours speculating that she is pregnant.

On Monday (08Oct18), editors at TMZ.com reported that the actress and her boyfriend Chris Martin had hosted what appeared to be a gender reveal party, releasing a bunch of blue balloons into the sky from the Coldplay frontman's home.

Hours after the story was published, Dakota's representatives denied she was expecting a baby, insisting that the balloons were in fact in honour of her 29th birthday, which she celebrated on 4 October.

And now, the star has used her guest slot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing in the U.S. on Thursday, to poke fun at the gossip.

"Well, the only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies," she laughed, after Ellen asked if she's pregnant. "It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant?"

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, who has been dating Chris since late 2017, insisted that she was unaware the balloons were going to be released from the arch, and wondered whether this was an accident. As a result, she was very surprised when "a lot of people" congratulated her.

"(I got) a lot of attention... more than just having it being my birthday!" she scoffed.

Ellen also got in on the joke, commenting that Dakota was wearing "a mighty tight outfit for someone who's pregnant".

The How to Be Single star celebrated her birthday with parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, as well as famous friends Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Though Dakota and Chris have maintained a very private relationship, she recently opened up during a recent interview with a reporter at Tatler magazine and stated: "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."