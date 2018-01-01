Matthew McConaughey to star in Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys

Matthew McConaughey has signed on to star in Guy Ritchie's new film Toff Guys.

The Oscar-winning actor will headline the Sherlock Holmes director's upcoming action-crime movie about a British drug lord who tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires, according to Variety.

In addition, Kate Beckinsale and Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding will take on key roles in the flick.

"McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry and Kate will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride," said Miramax chief executive officer Bill Block in a statement.

No other casting details have been announced, but shooting is slated to begin in the U.K. later in the fall.

Ritchie penned the script for Toff Guys alongside Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, while the film will be produced by Max Keene and Alan J. Wands.

It is anticipated that the film will be in the same vein as the gangster flicks that launched Ritchie's career in the late 1990s, such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

He most recently wrapped on a live-action retelling of Disney's Aladdin starring Will Smith and Naomi Scott, and is rumoured to be making Sherlock Holmes 3 with franchise stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Meanwhile, McConaughey has a string of projects in the pipeline, including Serenity with Anne Hathaway and comedy The Beach Bum, in which he plays a rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.

Beckinsale was most recently finished shooting drama Farming and is also starring in TV series The Widow.

And Golding has just completed promoting crime-drama A Simple Favor with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively and is next set to appear in romcom Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke.

A potential release date for Toff Guys has not been announced.