Julia Roberts is 'hurt' by headlines about her marriage

Julia Roberts is bothered by tabloid headlines speculating about the state of her marriage.

The actress has been married to husband Daniel Moder since 2002, and the couple share three children - 13-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 11-year-old son Henry. Though the clan are a happy family, Julia admitted that she feels compelled to shield her kids when news outlets claim their parents' marriage is on the rocks.

"Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, 'Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable'," she explained to Oprah Winfrey in a cover interview for Harper's Bazaar U.S. "It can still hurt my feelings, because I’m so proud of my marriage. We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together.

"What I like is when they write, 'the $150 million divorce', and then a week later a different tabloid says, 'the $275 million divorce'," the 50-year-old added. "I’m like, 'Well, somebody got a paycheck in the last week. This is getting good.'"

Julia is one of the most recognisable actresses in Hollywood thanks to her roles in films such as Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding and Steel Magnolias. However, she doesn't believe any of her three children will "ever have a true sense" of her fame.

"I think I told you (Oprah) once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You’re famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am'," the Oscar-winner recalled. "Maybe an hour goes by. 'Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'"

And when asked if she could ever imagine a day when she might sit and watch Pretty Woman with her family, the Erin Brockovich actress answered emphatically, "No."