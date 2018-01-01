Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell laugh off tabloid's kinky sex report

Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have poked fun at a tabloid report suggesting they are getting "kinky" in the bedroom in a bid to save their marriage.

The Without a Paddle star took to Instagram on Wednesday (10Oct18) to share a screenshot of an email he had received from a gossip magazine reporter inquiring about rumours regarding the couple's love life.

"Star is working on a story in which a source says that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have discussed having a threesome and toyed with other kinky things, like S&M and role playing," read the message. "Sources say that Kristen believes this is insurance against marital meltdown. If you wish to comment on this story, please reply by 12:00 p.m. EST Thursday, 10/11."

Dax, 43, used the accompanying caption to make his feelings about the absurd claim clear.

"The only offensive thing about this bulls**t story is that @kristenanniebell isn't doing all this kinkiness out of horniness, but rather a desperate attempt to save her marriage," he wrote. "I think we all know Bell is a lot more gangster than that. I'll now give you until 4PM to comment, Star."

The Frozen beauty, 38, soon had a little fun of her own with the unfounded speculation, quipping on Dax's post, "I'd love to comment, but it's hard to talk with this ball gag in!"

And Stranger Things star David Harbour also made light of the rumours by suggesting they recruit him for their purported threesome.

"Can we role play that I'm the publicist that sent this and you guys come to my house really mad but then we end up in a threesome? Dialogue is up for grabs, but just a general structure," he joked. "We probably need a third act too where we go on an adventure to solve climate change together to make it really sing for me, but it's a start."

Kristen and Dax, who wed in 2013, are parents to daughters Lincoln, five, and Delta, three.