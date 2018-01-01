Blake Lively eyeing TV return for secret Amazon series

Actress Blake Lively is reportedly poised to return to the small screen for her first TV gig since her breakout role in Gossip Girl.

The Savages star is closing in on a deal for a new scripted series for Amazon Studios, according to Jennifer Salke, head of the firm's entertainment division.

The media executive teased the news during an appearance at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in California on Wednesday (10Oct18), although she stopped short of sharing specific details about the project.

"Blake also has a huge appetite for a big scripted show with a really interesting writer who I can't talk about yet that she's targeted, who will bring to life a scripted show that will be excellent and culturally relevant and original and all those things," she said.

Salke also explained the show would "have a connection to a merchandising opportunity," similar to supermodel-turned-TV personality Heidi Klum's new fashion reality show for Amazon, which will tie in an online shopping experience for viewers.

It's not clear if Blake plans to star in the series or simply produce the project, but if she does decide to lead the cast, it will mark her first as a series regular since shooting to fame as Serena van der Woodsen in hit teen drama Gossip Girl, which ran from 2007 until 2012.

The actress, who is married to her Green Lantern co-star Ryan Reynolds, has since focused on building up her film career, with her more recent movies including The Age of Adaline, Cafe Society, The Shallows, and crime thriller A Simple Favor.

She will also make her debut as an executive producer on upcoming drama The Husband's Secret, a screen adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's 2013 novel of the same name.