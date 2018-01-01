Rami Malek: 'I had artistic differences with director Bryan Singer on set'

Actor Rami Malek has broken his silence on the dismissal of his Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer, revealing he and the filmmaker clashed on set.

Singer was dumped from the project and quickly replaced by British actor/director Dexter Fletcher, who completed the Queen biopic in which Malek portrays Freddie Mercury.

Now, speaking for the first time about the Hollywood filmmaker's unceremonious exit in December (17), Malek admits he had "artistic differences" with Singer on set - but that's not why the director was axed.

Reports suggest he was fired by Fox executives after he failed to return to the set following a Thanksgiving break.

Singer, who said at the time he was dealing with a family health emergency, will still receive a director credit when the film hits cinemas.

Meanwhile, Malek admits he's very happy with what Fletcher did with the film - and he thinks his performance as Freddie will be enough to win critics over.

"All I ever wanted to do was honour Freddie and present some aspects of who he was," Malek told Empire. "I know I'm never going to be Freddie Mercury... but, in trying to get as close as you can to emulating someone, in doing the work, I felt I had a decent handle on who he was. It's healthy to have your own opinions.

"That's why I'm so drawn to this: it is the collaboration of so many different artists coalescing to create something that is beyond just one of them. When it becomes about one person on set, that's a problem."