Stars descend on Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

A host of stars including Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Liv Tyler, descended on Windsor, England for the wedding of British royal Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The couple's wedding got under way at 11 am on Friday (12Oct18) Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, the same venue where Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry married Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in May (18).

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and his wife Emma Joy Kitchener were the first celebrities to arrive for the star-studded royal nuptials, and he was followed by a number of famous names including Naomi, Kate, Liv, Demi Moore, comedian Stephen Fry, artist Tracey Emin, Pixie Geldof, musicians Ellie Goulding, Ricky Martin, James Blunt, as well as Australian actress and popstar Holly Vallance.

Stealing the show in the fashion stakes however, was Cara Delevingne, who turned up in a striking top hat and tails. Robbie Williams, and his wife Ayda Field, were also in attendance, as their daughter Theodora acted as a bridesmaid.

The royal family were also well represented at the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, as Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the site of their own special day and his brother, Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance, as was her sister Pippa. The Queen herself was also present, as was her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

On a windy day in Windsor, Meghan covered up in a navy blue Givenchy coat with matching dress. Also present at the wedding were two of her husband's exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Eugenie, 28, arrived for the wedding alongside her father Prince Andrew, shortly after her mother Sarah, Duchess of York accompanied her sister Beatrice into the chapel. The royal bride wore an elegant white silk, cotton and viscose blend dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. It featured a low back to showcase the scars from surgery to correct scoliosis Eugenie underwent aged 12. She wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, a piece of jewellery, lent by her grandmother, the Queen.

The Princess invited representatives of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, where she was treated for scoliosis, alongside guests from other favoured charities.

Jack, 32, an executive at Casamigos, the tequila brand which was co-founded by actor George Clooney, began dating Eugenie in 2010 after being introduced by mutual friends.

Not every star invited to the wedding was able to attend however, as both Ed Sheeran and Elton John reportedly had to skip the ceremony due to touring commitments.