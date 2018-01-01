Ryan Gosling keeps Halloween decorations up all year

Ryan Gosling keeps his house looking spooky even after Halloween has come to an end.

The actor lives in Los Feliz, California with girlfriend Eva Mendes and their two daughters four-year-old Esmeralda and two-year-old Amada, and it appears that the family have a penchant for the scary stuff. And with the festivity just weeks away, Ryan shared that his home is always kitted out with Halloween decorations.

"All year round," he insisted when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Well, you got your tombstones, you got a lot of like, sneaky skulls. Pumpkins, your bats, your witches."

When Ellen asked Ryan what happens when it's time to put up the Christmas decorations, he replied, "I think they go well together."

"I don't think they're mutually exclusive," the 37-year-old added, before joking that his family are "kind of like the monsters of our block."

Elsewhere, Ryan had an impromptu reunion with Britney Spears, who is also a guest on Friday's (12Oct18) episode of the show. The famous pair worked together on The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 through 1995, and though neither could remember the last time they saw each other, the childhood co-stars happily posed for a photo together backstage.

"I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another," Ryan explained, reminiscing over his Mickey Mouse days. "I remember it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, okay, so they’re like freakishly talented.’ I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level."

The La La Land star is currently promoting his latest film First Man, which hit cinemas on Friday.