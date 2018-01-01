Claire Foy is taking a break from acting following a hectic period in her personal and professional life.

The 34-year-old actress shot to stardom after landing the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown and has since landed major Hollywood roles, including in La La Land director Damien Chazelle's latest movie First Man.

However, Claire has suffered from an infection and fatigue after wrapping The Girl in the Spider's Web in April (18). She holidayed with her sister in France over the summer to recuperate and now plans to continue taking things easy.

"I did nothing for this whole summer and I plan not to do anything for quite a while longer," she told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "Making The Crown and the three movies was really rewarding and amazing but quite exhausting."

She said that her role on the Netflix show, which has come to an end after two seasons as Olivia Colman has been cast as an older Elizabeth, totally transformed her career.

"The Crown definitely changed my life," she explained. "You get used to where your career's going but that show exploded that for me and changed my view of what I was doing for a living."

In the movie First Man, Claire plays Janet, the wife of pioneering astronaut Neil Armstrong, alongside Ryan Gosling. The actress, who split from her husband actor Stephen Campbell Moore in February, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter, Ivy Rose,

said her love split helped her identify with her character. Janet grew apart from her husband and the couple ended up living largely separate lives before they divorced in 1994.

"Janet and Neil's separation was complex, just like anyone who chooses to separate in a marriage," she explained. "It's incredibly complex... but that's as far as I'm willing to go."

First Man debuts in cinemas on Friday (12Oct18).