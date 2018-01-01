Dakota Johnson upset with neighbours who towed her grandfather's truck

Dakota Johnson is upset with her neighbours for having her grandfather's truck towed.

The actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (11Oct18) to promote her new movie Bad Times at the El Royale, a noir thriller also starring Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges.

However, the conversation between host Jimmy and Dakota quickly turned to the fact that they live next door to each other and how the star recently lashed out at her other neighbours for having her late grandfather's 1995 Ford F-150 towed from outside of her home.

"(The truck) was in front of both of our houses, and I didn't have a problem with it," insisted Jimmy when his guest asked if he knew about the truck being removed, with Dakota going on to explain that the neighbours had previously called and threatened to have the "very sentimental" vehicle towed. "They kept calling about it and saying, 'I just really don't want to look at it anymore.' And I was like, 'Well, look somewhere else. You don't have to stare at it all day.'"

Luckily, Dakota was able to speak with the tow truck driver before the truck was taken away.

However, the Fifty Shades of Grey star is still planning on getting sweet revenge on her neighbours.

"I'm going to send them a cake of my truck," the 29-year-old smiled.

During the chat, Jimmy also apologised for having to miss Dakota's birthday party earlier in the week due to other commitments. The number of balloons and children at the event sparked rumours that the brunette beauty may be pregnant with her Coldplay frontman boyfriend Chris Martin's child, though she later shot the baby speculation down, and admitted during her interview that she simply likes lots of fun decorations.

"It was a lot of kids' stuff and pinatas. Like eight pinatas. I love them," she divulged.

Bad Times at the El Royale is now showing in cinemas.