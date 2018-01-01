Jon Hamm: 'I've had run-ins with Hollywood sexual harassers'

Jon Hamm has been the victim of inappropriate behaviour during his movie and TV career.

Since the New York Times and New Yorker published explosive sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein last October (17), many women have gone public with accusations against leading Hollywood figures.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times, Jon called such behaviour "deplorable" and confessed to having had encounters with some of those who've been subject to harassment complaints.

"I can say I've had my own run-ins with some of the people who've been swept up in this thing," he explained.

Asked if this meant others had behaved inappropriately toward him, he added: "Sure, (but) I'm not going to name anybody."

However, the Mad Men star, 47, said his experiences as a man were different to the women's trauma at being harassed or assaulted.

He explained: "It's certainly different being a six foot two inches (1.88 metres), 200 pound (90 kilograms) male than it is being a five foot four inches (1.63 metres), 100 pound (45 kilograms) female. There's a physicality there."

The star went on to say that now is the moment to listen to women's stories rather than men, adding: "Us straight white guys have been saying a lot for a long time; we might want to start listening a little more."

Jon's role as hard-drinking womaniser Don Draper in 1960s advertising drama Mad Men made him a star - but he said the show may not have been made now, due to its unflinching depiction of the misogyny and harassment that took place in that era.

"I think it would have been a little more difficult," he mused. "It was a good show, it deserved to be made, so I don't know what that says about where we are as a culture that we're so terrified of offending someone, anyone that we're almost paralysed."

Mad Men's creator Matthew Weiner has been accused of harassment by a former member of the show's writing team, an accusation he disputes.