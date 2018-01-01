Busy Philipps 'received absolution' from The Pope for teenage abortion

Actress Busy Philipps feels sure the Pope personally absolved her for having an abortion at the age of 15.

The Cougar Town star reveals all about her first pregnancy in her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, explaining she panicked after discovering she was expecting her then-boyfriend's baby.

Busy struggled as she weighed up her options as her boyfriend's mother accused her of being "selfish" and questioned how she could justify the "murder" of a baby, but she was able to rely on the support of her mother Barbara, who discovered her daughter's secret after stumbling across her diary.

"My mother is who you want in your corner," she writes. "(She) just supported and loved me."

Busy went through with the abortion and months later found herself visiting the Vatican as part of a school trip, on what would have been her due date, and she reveals a subtle sign from Pope John Paul II enabled her to finally forgive herself for terminating the pregnancy.

According to USA Today, the then-head of the Catholic Church spoke directly to Busy and made the sign of the cross, apparently absolving her of any guilt.

"I never told this story publicly... I haven't even told people I'm very close with," she shares. "It doesn't work for me without getting the absolution I needed. And from the only person in the world who could give it to me: the Pope in Rome."

The teen pregnancy story is one of several headline-grabbing incidents Busy details in her book, which also addresses an alleged bullying incident at the hands of James Franco on the set of their 1999 TV show Freaks and Geeks.

She also recently revealed she had been raped when she was just 14, and Busy, who is now a married mother-of-two, admits putting pen to paper to reflect on the highs and lows of her life so far served as a form of therapy.

"I found the process to be incredibly cathartic," she told breakfast show Good Morning America. "Somebody said to me, 'Writing a memoir is like doing 10 years of therapy in a year', which I found to be true."