Michelle Williams enjoyed improvising on Venom set

Michelle Williams got a kick out of improvising scenes on the Venom set.

The actress portrays the character of Anne Weying in the new comic book flick, while Tom Hardy takes on the lead role of Eddie Brock / Venom. While Venom marks Michelle's first foray into the world of superhero movies, the star enjoyed having the opportunity to switch-up her dialogue with Tom throughout the shoot.

"We'd come up things that weren't scripted and all of a sudden, you're taking these nonlinear leaps places and then it's really fun," she recalled in a video interview with Collider.com. "You're truly improvising, not only the particulars of what you are saying to each other, but the scenario you are in."

Of late, Michelle has appeared in a diverse set of films including I Feel Pretty, The Greatest Showman and All the Money in the World. However, she was interested in joining a superhero franchise after watching the Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy films.

"I've been watching some of these movies, not necessarily Marvel movies... and I'm like, 'Man, they look like they're having fun. Hmm, interesting, they look like they're having fun and they're believing where they are. I'd like to try doing that. That seems like a fun, interesting challenge to take on,'" the 38-year-old shared. "And when this came along, I thought, 'I'd really like to do that with Tom Hardy.'"

During the chat, Michelle was asked if she had any concerns about signing on to appear in a movie that may spawn multiple pictures. But the blonde beauty explained that she was excited to be part of a fictional universe in which the storylines are endless.

"(I have a friend) who is a character actor and we were talking about working in these worlds and playing these parts and he was like, 'I love this world because it's such an amazing place to play roles you'd never really get to. There's so much meat for a character actor because anything is possible in these universes.' Thinking about it like that, it seems like it opens up infinite possibility," she smiled.