Charlize Theron still feels her career is about to end

Charlize Theron still fears she's about to lose every acting job she lands, because she's riddled with insecurities.

The Oscar winner admits she's always relieved when she wraps each film, because that's another one she didn't get fired from.

"I still have this every single time I start a job: 'I'm gonna get fired. They're gonna find out I'm a terrible actor. This is gonna be the one. This is gonna be the job where they all find out I'm just a total lie'," she tells Access Live.

The Monster star also tells the news show she felt really awkward asking for the same salary Chris Hemsworth was getting for the Snow White & the Huntsman sequel - and yet it was such a simple request that studio bosses had no problem with.

"A lot of that had to do with me just asking," Charlize says. "I felt like I was putting somebody out or that I was making it uncomfortable for somebody or that I didn't seem grateful... thankful, and all of those things that we do to over-apologise for who we are or what we deserve...

"And then I just asked and it was like, 'Yes, of course, that's what's gonna happen'."

The pay gap drama made Theron realise she's one of the lucky ones, who can ask for the same cash as her male co-stars.

"The other side of that is that I realise a lot of women don't have that luxury, and so that's the fight I need to be part of," she explains.

Charlize is a firm believer the #MeToo and Time's Up movements will make the lives of millions of women better, but she still worries about the working world her daughters will experience.

"I don't think it's easy for girls, it just isn't, and I look at my two beautiful girls and I think I have the worry that every mother has... I want them to be safe and I want them to be able to live their full potential, and whenever that feels threatened I go a little psycho...," she admits. "There's no doubt in my mind that I will kill for them."