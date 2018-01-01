Natalie Portman wants a ‘different world’ for her kids

Natalie Portman is motivated to create social change and build a better future for the sake of her two children.

The Oscar-winning actress shares seven-year-old Aleph and 20-month -old daughter Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied, and explained they are the reason she has become a passionate advocate for equal rights.

At Variety’s recent Power of Women event she told Entertainment Tonight she wanted her children to grown up in a world that isn’t unfair.

“I want a different world for both my kids. I have a girl and a boy, and I want both of them to grow up with different ideas of opportunity, of behaviour, of the options opened to them because both boys and girls are limited by a system that expects very, very specific things from boys and from girls,” Natalie, 37, said. “Everyone's options are limited because of this.”

The actress, who won a string of awards for her role in 2010’s Black Swan, including nabbing the Oscar for Best Actress, had a few words of encouragement for women in Hollywood who were feeling short-changed by the sexism in the industry.

“Many men are behaving like we live in a zero-sum game. That if women get the respect, access and value we deserve, they will lose. But we know the message of the mammaries: The more milk you give, the more milk you make,” Natalie cheekily added in her passionate speech to the star-studded audience.

“The more love you give, the more love you have. And the same can be said of fire. When you light someone else’s torch with your own, you don’t lose your fire, you just make more light and more heat,” she continued. “Light a woman’s torch. The light will multiply and the heat will intensify for all of us.”