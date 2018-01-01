Zachary Levi desperate for Justice League role

Zachary Levi really wants a role in the next Justice League movie.

The 38-year-old stars as the titular character in DC Comic’s upcoming superhero blockbuster Shazam!, which follows the story of teenage foster kid Billy Batson, who is transformed into the adult hero with incredible powers.

While Levi is excited to be a part of the DC Universe, he confessed he is most excited about the possibility of Shazam teaming up with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg for the next Justice League instalment.

He revealed to Entertainment Tonight that when he was driving through Hollywood last year (17) to a screen test for the new movie, Levi saw a poster for the ensemble superhero film.

“I'm looking at these posters going, 'If this all goes well, and I get this job, and we go make this movie, and it does well, and this does well then I'll be, theoretically, I'll be on that next billboard with all those characters,'" he recalled. "So I haven't just been thinking about it since I've been the character, I've been thinking about well before I got the job!"

Levi said that appearing alongside Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman would be a dream come true, but also distracting.

“How do you act cool when you're crushing on the most beautiful woman in the world who also happens to be a goddess?" he laughed.

And the possibility of potential co-stars of Ben Affleck as Batman, and Henry Cavill as Superman was too much for Levi.

"I mean, my brain was just immediately going to all those possibilities cause I think it would be a whole lot of fun. I think I'd be trying to arm wrestle Superman all the time. We'd just be goofing off. Oh God, I want it to happen so bad!" he exclaimed.

Shazam! is set to be released in 2019.