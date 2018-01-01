Pete Davidson deletes Instagram account after Ariana Grande 'split'

Pete Davidson has deleted his Instagram account following his reported split from Ariana Grande.

It was revealed on Sunday (14Oct18) that comedian Pete and Dangerous Woman singer Ariana had called off their engagement and ended their romantic relationship.

While neither Pete nor Ariana have commented on the claims as yet, the Saturday Night Live star decided to close down his Instagram page in the wake of the reports.

His decision comes after he returned to Instagram earlier this month, sharing a blurry picture of himself with the caption "Hooray romano".

Ariana was quick to praise his post at the time, commenting: "Where is the mixtape? This is sick and ur page looks cool never post again (sic)."

It's not the first time Pete has deleted his social media presence. Back in July he got rid of all his pictures on Instagram, and explained to fans: "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform.

"The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point."

Ariana and Pete started dating in May, shortly after she ended her two-year romance with tragic rapper Mac Miller, and stunned fans weeks later by confirming they had become engaged.

The couple soon set up home together in New York City, with Pete moving in to Ariana's multi-million dollar apartment. But, following their alleged split, one concerned fan set up a GoFundMe page for Pete, seeking to raise $2,500 (£1,900).

"As you may all know, Pete Davidson and his fiance have recently broken up. He will need somewhere to sleep tonight," the user wrote as an explanation for the fundraising gesture.