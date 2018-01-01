NEWS Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry expecting first baby Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is pregnant.



The new royal and her husband Prince Harry, who wed in May (18), announced the news via a spokesperson for Kensington Palace on Monday morning (15Oct18).



The happy statement, shared via social media, reads: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.



"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."



Meghan and Harry will be celebrating with fans in Australia, where they recently landed as part of their first official royal tour together.



Former actress Meghan, 37, set tongues wagging at the wedding of Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Friday, when she hid her frame in a navy blue Givenchy coat.



Harry, 34, and Meghan have made no secret about their desire to start a family. During an interview with BBC reporters in November, not long after they announced their engagement, the couple spoke openly about their plans to have children.



"Of course. You know, one step at a time. Hopefully, we'll start a family in the near future," Harry smiled.