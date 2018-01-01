Sally Field bans granddaughters from reading memoir

Sally Field doesn't want her granddaughters to read her memoir because it details her allegations of sexual assault against her stepfather.

The 71-year-old actress went public with the alleged molestation she suffered as a child at the hands of her late stepfather, actor and stuntman Jock Mahoney, in her book In Pieces, which she started writing in 2011 after the death of her mother.

The Norma Rae star claimed Mahoney, who married her actress mother Margaret in 1952, would often call her to his bedroom when they were alone, writing: "I knew (what was going to happen). I felt both a child, helpless, and not a child. Powerful. This was power. And I owned it. But I wanted to be a child - and yet..."

In Pieces also includes stories of sexual misconduct involving two other stars - the first regarding a disturbing incident during Sally's relationship with singer Jimmy Webb.

And the nature of the tome means Sally is doing her utmost to prevent her grandchildren, who are high school and college age, from reading it.

"They are both chomping on the bit to read it, and I'm saying, 'Whoa, just wait for a moment longer. Just let me be Grammy just one moment longer,'" she said during an appearance at the Cheltenham Literature Festival. "But my oldest granddaughter is saying, 'As soon as the semester is over, time's up, I'm reading it.'"

In Pieces also details Sally's love affair with her Smokey and the Bandit co-star Burt Reynolds, who died last month (Sep18). The couple dated for many years after meeting in the late 1970s, but the actress' soaring success drove a wedge between the stars, prompting them to part ways.