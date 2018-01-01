Gerard Butler cancels press trip to Saudi Arabia

Gerard Butler cancelled a trip to Saudi Arabia to promote his new movie Hunter Killer following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Olympus Has Fallen star had been due to make a stop in the country, but axed his plans after hearing about the Washington Post journalist, who vanished in Istanbul, Turkey in early October (18) after entering the Saudi consulate there.

"The timing couldn't have been worse," Gerard explained to CNN. "We heard about Khashoggi going missing the day before we were supposed to leave, two days before, but the next day was when we had to go and it just didn't feel like a smart move. It felt very insensitive and it's something that we shouldn't really be getting involved with, so we thought we're going to stay away from that."

The actor said he was excited to be screening the film in the Saudi capital Riyadh, just months after the government lifted the 35-year ban on films back in April.

"It's a shame because I really wanted to go there, we all did. But it didn't feel like the right move to make," he added.

In Hunter Killer, Gerard plays Joe Glass, commanding officer of the submarine USS Omaha which is sent into Russian territorial waters to save the Russian President after he is captured by his own Defence Minister in a coup. The film also stars Gary Oldman and Common.

Khashoggi, a frequent critic of the Saudi government, was seen walking into the Saudi consulate building but not leaving, and sources have suggested the Saudi native was killed. Saudi officials have denied any involvement in his disappearance, claiming he left the consulate that afternoon. However, his fiancee Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside the building, has said she did not see him come back out.