Chris Evans clarifies his Captain America tweets

Chris Evans has insisted his recent tweets do not spoil anything about the eventual fate of his character, Captain America.

Earlier this month (Oct18), the actor triggered fear amongst Marvel fans when he suggested that he would not be playing the superhero beyond the upcoming Avengers 4 movie.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4," he wrote on Twitter. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

With many fans taking this to mean that Captain America may die in the next film, Evans is adamant his comments didn't suggest that.

"I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing," he explained during ACE Comic Con in Chicago over the weekend (13-14Oct18), as reported by ComicBook.com. "That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry."

The 37-year-old added that he felt compelled to "share the gratitude" following his Marvel experience, and affirmed that he is "neither confirming or denying anything" regarding the Avengers 4 plot.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo also took to Twitter to announce that filming on the latest instalment had been completed, but only fuelled further speculation with their cryptic message.

The duo shared an image of a bright blue glowing light alongside the hashtag "#wrapped."

One fan theory is that the picture indicates that one more hero is going to die, with Captain America being the most likely contender thanks to Evans' tweet.