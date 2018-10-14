NEWS A Star shines over the UK cinema box-office Newsdesk Share with :







A Star is Born – Bradley Cooper directs, co-writes and stars alongside Lady Gaga in this acclaimed new version of the romantic drama in which a fading musician helps a struggling younger singer to find fame and fortune.



Venom – Tom Hardy stars as a journalist whose body merges with the alien Venom while he’s investigating the strange experiments of Dr Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) – imparting superhuman strength and rage. Latest Marvel adaptation, also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson, had a huge opening in cinemas worldwide.



Johnny English Strikes Again – Third mission in the popular comedy series starring Rowan Atkinson as the inept spy, here recalled to action following a leak of agents’ identities. Also stars Ben Miller, Olga Kurylenko and Emma Thompson as the Prime Minister.



First Man – Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong, first astronaut to walk on the moon, in Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle’s visceral recreation of the daring and dangerous Apollo 11 mission. Claire Foy excels as Neil’s stoic wife, Janet.



Smallfoot – Animated comedy adventure, in which a Yeti sets out to prove that humans really do exist, with a great voice cast including Channing Tatum (as the Yeti), James Corden, Zendaya and Danny DeVito.



Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour – ‘Event Cinema’ presentation of the concert performed by Cliff Richard celebrating his 60 years in the music industry, with 103 album releases to his credit.



Kler – Controversial new Polish film about abusive clergymen, including the testimonies of some survivors, which broke box-office records in its native land when released there last month.



Bad Times at the El Royale – Thriller from writer/director Drew Goddard, in which seven mysterious strangers each reveal their secrets at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale hotel. Stars Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth and Cynthia Erivo.



The House with a Clock in its Walls – Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in this fantasy adventure in which a young orphan finds a magical clock in his warlock uncle’s house that is counting down to the end of the world!



Night School – Comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart in which a group of misfits try to get their lives back on track by attending adult classes. Directed by comedy veteran, Malcolm D Lee.



Top 10 films in UK cinemas

Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office



1 A Star is Born £3,083,089 £9,595,670

2 Venom £3,002,032 £13,729,817

3 Johnny English Strikes Again £2,900,426 £8,317,202

4 First Man – NEW £2,415,330 £2,415,330

5 Smallfoot – NEW £2,324,189 £2,324,189

6 Cliff Richard Live – Event Cinema £1,123,885 £1,123,885

7 Kier – NEW £1,006,141 £1,006,141

8 Bad Times at the El Royale – NEW £491,878 £491,878

9 The House with a Clock in its Walls £399,028 £7,408,371

10 Night School £357,617 £3,828,627



comScore data up to and including Sunday 14 October 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

