Nicole Kidman: 'Tom Cruise marriage protected me from sexual harassment'

Nicole Kidman is convinced her marriage to Tom Cruise protected her from sexual harassment early on in her career.

The Big Little Lies star married Cruise in 1990, when she was in her early 20s, and she believes it's thanks to Tom's status as a Hollywood power player that she was shielded from many of the common experiences other young actresses faced.

"Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about, because I'm married now to the man who is my great love (Keith Urban), and it almost feels disrespectful," she writes in an essay for New York magazine. "That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me - it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed."

She also admits she had a lot of growing up to do when she divorced the mega star in 2001.

"I would work, but I was still very much cocooned," she adds. "So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up."

However, she insists that she has had her fair "share of #MeToo moments" regarding inappropriate behaviour in the industry, which she has chosen to express via her onscreen work.

"But do I want to expose them in an article? No," she continues. "Do they come out in my work? Absolutely. I'm open and raw. I want to have my well of experience and emotion tapped into - used, and I'm not just talking about sexual harassment. I'm talking about loss, death, the full array of life. But it has to be by the right people so it's not abused again."