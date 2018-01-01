Hilary Duff desperately trying to induce labour

Heavily pregnant Hilary Duff is attempting to induce labour by wolfing down a famous salad known for sending women into the delivery room.

The Younger star appears to be more than ready to meet her daughter as she took to her Instagram Story timeline on Sunday (14Oct18) to share a snap of the meal she hoped would kickstart the childbirthing process.

"This salad is supposed to make you go into labor..... @caioti_pizza don't let me down," she captioned a picture of the healthy dish, which included romaine lettuce, watercress, walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese in a balsamic vinaigrette.

The Los Angeles cafe has become a popular spot for overdue pregnant women as the greens, known simply as The Salad, has become famed for helping mothers-to-be go into labour.

"They say it's in the dressing, which is just a balsamic and there are special herbs that make women have contractions and go into labour," a Caioti Pizza employee told E! News. "None of the servers know what exactly is in the 'special herbs' mix, only the kitchen knows."

"It's true that women have eaten this salad and gone into labour, it's what Caioti Pizza is known for," the staffmember continued. "There is a whole baby board on the wall and there are at least 15 to 20 pregnant women a day who come in to order the salad."

However, it seems the salad fix hasn't moved Hilary's pregnancy along just yet as she returned to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, giving their car a wash.

The posts emerge a month after Hilary admitted she was "a little over" her pregnancy as she counted down the weeks to her due date.

"Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it (her pregnancy) at this point where I am like, 'Cool, I'm ready, when is it happening?'" she laughed to People.com.

The baby will be Hilary's first with Matthew, although the 31 year old also has a six-year-old son named Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.