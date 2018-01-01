Martin Scorsese to receive MoMA honour

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to be feted for his career at the 2018 Museum of Modern Art film benefit next month (Nov18).

The Wolf of Wall Street director will be honoured at the MoMA's annual gala dinner in New York on 19 November, while museum officials will present screenings of Scorsese's movies in the run up to the tribute.

"From his unextinguishable drive to innovate as a filmmaker to his passion for film history and his personal advocacy for film literacy, Martin Scorsese is cinema's greatest hero," Rajendra Roy, The Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film at MoMA, says.

"He is a universe unto himself, and all of us who are privileged to work in his orbit are nurtured by his considerable force. He is a loyal and dear part of The Museum of Modern Art family, and we are happy to welcome him home once again."

Previous honourees include Julianne Moore, Tom Hanks, and Cate Blanchett. Among the projects to be screened as part of the retrospective are 20 of the Oscar-winner's films, including Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, The Age of Innocence, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and The Departed. The exhibit mark's the fifth one the museum has dedicated to Scorsese since the mid-’90s. Scorsese’s own non-profit organisation The Film Foundation has funded a total of 111 MoMA film preservations.

The showcase comes ahead of his latest film The Irishman, which is set to be released on Netflix next year. Starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, the drama centres on the killing of Jimmy Hoffa. He is also slated to helm a comedy special for the streaming platform that will highlight the classic sketch series Second City Television.