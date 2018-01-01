Jake Gyllenhaal uses royal baby news to deflect Spider-Man casting questions

Jake Gyllenhaal has tried to deflect questions about his rumoured casting as the villain in the next Spider-Man movie by gushing about the royal baby news.

The Brokeback Mountain star is said to have been tapped to play Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, facing off against Tom Holland, who will reprise his role as the web-slinging superhero and his alter ego Peter Parker.

Jake was spotted on the set of the Marvel blockbuster during filming in the Czech Republic last month (Sep18), but it appears he is not at liberty to comment on his involvement just yet, as he refused to confirm or deny the speculation during an interview on U.S. breakfast show Today on Monday (15Oct18).

Presenter Savannah Guthrie touched on the topic at the end of Jake's joint interview with actress Carey Mulligan to promote their new movie Wildlife, stating, "There's a lot of rumours that you might be in a Spider-Man movie..."

"Really? Yeah, yeah...," Jake replied, keeping a neutral expression on his face.

When pressed by co-host Hoda Kotb for confirmation, he used the buzz surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy announcement to dodge the question.

"I'm excited for their baby," Jake smiled, hours after the news broke.

"I know you can't talk about it (his casting), which is why I wanna ask," Savannah explained, as the actor cheekily responded, "No, of course, ask away. I mean, the baby is... an exciting day for all of us!"

And when Carey was asked to weigh in on Jake's purported role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, she followed her pal's cue and laughed, "God, I'm excited about this baby!"

While Jake has no connection to the royal family, British actress Carey was actually invited to attend Harry and Meghan's nuptials at Windsor Castle in England in May (18), as she is friends with the prince, and she admitted she was genuinely thrilled for the couple, which will welcome the bundle of joy in the spring (19).

"(It's) amazing, very exciting, massively exciting," she said. "It's lovely."

As for Jake's reported role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans will have to wait a few months to find out if the news is true - the movie, directed by Jon Watts, is set for release in May (19).