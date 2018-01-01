Amy Winehouse's family developing biopic about late singer

A biopic about tragic singer Amy Winehouse is in the works.

The Rehab star's family will executive produce the project, which will be adapted by Kinky Boots writer Geoff Deane, according to The Guardian.

Details regarding the chosen director have yet to be revealed, but production is set to begin next year (19), with proceeds from the project benefitting the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established after the 27 year old's death in 2011 to help young people suffering with substance abuse, the same illness which plagued her final years in the spotlight.

"We now feel able to celebrate Amy's extraordinary life and talent," reads a statement from Amy's father Mitch Winehouse. "And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues."

Mitch and the rest of his family have been approached in the past about making a film about his daughter's short life, but he didn't feel the timing was right. It was also rumoured that Lady Gaga could portray Amy, but Mitch would prefer to cast an unknown actress in the lead role.

"I wouldn't mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English - London, cockney - actress who looks a bit like Amy," he says.

"What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was... the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was," he adds to The Sun newspaper. "There's no point really me making the film because I'm her dad. But to get the right people to do it, that's very important, and we will."

News of the biopic comes just days after it was revealed the singer will return to the stage as a hologram next year (19).