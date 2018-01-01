Chris Evans hits back after Piers Morgan criticises Daniel Craig for using a baby carrier

Chris Evans has slammed Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster criticised Daniel Craig for carrying his daughter across his body in a baby sling.

Alongside an image of Daniel wearing his newborn in a sling around New York, Piers wrote: "Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond."

The inflammatory tweet caused a widespread debate, with Captain America star Chris one of the famous faces weighing in.

Hitting back at Piers, Chris wrote: "You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside."

Unwilling to accept the criticism, Piers then fired back: "Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose."

The debate didn't end there, however. When one fan tweeted "Imagine believing carrying your own baby in public is emasculating", Piers replied: "He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose. James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies."

"Carrying a baby is harder work, but worth it for the unashamedly masculine joy of NOT Wearing a papoose," he later added.

Several social media users also criticised Piers for using the word "papoose" in his argument. While the term is sometimes used to describe a baby carrier, it was originally used to describe a Native American child and the Oxford English Dictionary notes it is “generally regarded as offensive.”

Concluding his debate, father-of-four Piers suggested he would make a good Bond.

Sharing a snap of himself wearing a tuxedo, he wrote: "One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond. A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose…."