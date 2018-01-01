Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I feel so lucky to be married to Brad Falchuk'

Gwyneth Paltrow has publicly opened up about her marriage to Brad Falchuk, gushing that she feels "so lucky" to have him as her second husband.

The Iron Man actress married the Glee producer in a small ceremony in The Hamptons, New York in September (18), after more than three years of dating, and they confirmed the happy news by posting a simple picture of their hands wearing gold wedding bands on social media.

In her first cover shoot since her wedding, Gwyneth opened up about married life to Glamour UK magazine.

"It's fantastic," she gushed in the magazine's inaugural digital issue when asked how it feels to be a wife for the second time. "I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It's different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering - everything. It's actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!"

According to reporter Josh Newis-Smith, the actress had a "post-wedding glow", and when he commented on her energy and warmth, she replied, "Well, you have my husband to thank for that!"

The 46-year-old had creative control over the photoshoot, which was taken on a mobile phone, and chose to pose for the photos in minimal make-up and activewear in her lifestyle brand Goop's first-ever London store.

The business mogul recalled how the shop's recent opening was a full circle moment for her as she began working on Goop while living in London with her first husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin - the father of her two children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

"I just can't believe it," she explained. "I sent out a little newsletter from my kitchen in Belsize Park in 2008 and now this whole business has been created. It's so nice to come home to London and to open a shop where this all started. I love London so much, my children were born here, they are half British - so I feel tied to this city and this country."

Gwyneth and Chris separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.