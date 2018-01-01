NEWS Tara Reid removed from flight over disturbance Newsdesk Share with :







Tara Reid was reportedly removed from a flight on Monday (15Oct18) after causing a disturbance over seating.



The American Pie actress was onboard a Delta flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday afternoon and reportedly "flew into a rage" shortly before takeoff. Eyewitnesses told TMZ.com that Tara was complaining loudly that she had been given the wrong seat and hadn't been given a pillow, with flight attendants unsuccessfully trying to calm her down.



The airplane had left the gate, but the pilot then announced he was turning around due to a customer service problem. In a video obtained by the website, a flight attendant can be seen talking to Tara and asking what luggage she had with her, before she gets up and walks down the aisle with her dog and multiple bags. She reportedly complied with their requests to leave and the police were not involved.



The 42-year-old explained to TMZ that she was upset when she found out she didn't have a window seat like she thought. The actress said she felt cramped in her seat as the person in front of her had reclined. She later boarded an alternative flight.



Delta spokesman Ashton Kang told People.com in a statement that the flight from Los Angeles to New York City "returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board."



"Delta apologises to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved," Kang added. "The flight re-departed for New York following a short delay."



The Sharknado star sparked concerns for her wellbeing in August when she appeared to slur her speech and squint heavily during Australian TV interviews.



She later issued a statement referring to the "unfortunate" and "negative" coverage of her press tour, but insisted she was fine, adding, "I am in great spirits and health and I look forward to my future projects and what's in store for me next."

