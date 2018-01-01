Viggo Mortensen set to become first-time filmmaker

Viggo Mortensen is getting ready to make his directional debut.

Known for his brooding and stoic onscreen characters, the Danish-American actor has so far resisted the urge to get behind the camera.

But that's all set to change, as 59-year-old Viggo has signed on to helm drama Falling, which is described as an intimate feature about a son's relationship with his ageing father.

He'll also be penning the script and taking on a leading role, playing John Petersen, a gay man, while Lance Henriksen, 78, will play Viggo's farmer father Willis. Borg vs McEnroe star Sverrir Gudnason will also feature.

The film will mark The Lord of the Rings actor's fourth producing credit.

Before production kicks off, Viggo can next be seen in Green Book, his first film since 2016's indie hit Captain Fantastic. Co-starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Peter Farrelly's new flick tells the story of a working-class Italian-American bouncer, who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of venues through the 1960s American South.

The film has already scored an 8.1 on movie database website IMDb, and hits cinemas in November (18).

He also has crime drama Unabomb in pre-production, about an FBI agent who leads an unconventional team on the hunt for notorious murderer Ted Kaczynski.

Talking to the New York Times' Style Magazine recently, double Oscar nominee Viggo explained that he was drawn to acting because of the storytelling.

"I also found a need to address a growing curiosity about what exactly the skill or trick was that allowed certain performances to occasionally move me to tears, laughter, and even, at times, to a profound questioning of my place in the world," he added.