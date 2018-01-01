Luca Guadagnino directing film version of Bob Dylan album

Bob Dylan's 1975 album Blood on the Tracks is to be given the Hollywood treatment, with Luca Guadagnino directing a film based on the record.

The Italian director, whose 2017 film Call Me By Your Name was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, began working on the project when a producer he worked with on the Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer movie approached him after acquiring the film rights.

However, Guadagnino had one condition before signing on - despite never meeting him, he wanted Behind the Candelabra writer Richard LaGravenese to pen the script.

LaGravenese agreed, Guadagnino told The New Yorker, and over three months came up with a 188-page screenplay "following characters through a multiyear story, set in the '70s, that he and Guadagnino had invented, drawing on the album's central themes", reports the publication.

"When they're repressing, we dramatise the repression, and what that does to them," LaGravenese said. "And we dramatise what happens when you let your passions take over too much."

Dylan's album, his 15th, includes songs Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts, Tangled Up in Blue and Shelter from the Storm, and remains one of the 77-year-old's best-selling studio releases.

In 2015 the record was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, was ranked?number 16 on Rolling Stone's 2003 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time, and in 2004, it was placed at number five on Pitchfork's list of the top 100 albums of the 1970s.