Keira Knightley bans daughter from watching old Disney films

Keira Knightley has banned her daughter from watching certain Disney movies because she doesn't like how the princesses are portrayed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress recently sat down for an interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and revealed that she doesn't let her three-year-old daughter Edie watch specific Disney movies because they don't send the right message to girls.

Explaining why 1950 movie Cinderella is banned in her household, Keira said, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself, obviously."

She continued, "This is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but Little Mermaid (is banned, too). I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello! But the problem with The Little Mermaid is I love The Little Mermaid. That one's a little tricky - but I'm keeping to it."

She continued by praising DeGeneres' animated movie Finding Dory and more recent Disney efforts, adding, "Frozen is huge and Moana is totally fine."

The 33-year-old is starring in the upcoming live-action Disney fantasy The Nutcracker and the Four Realms in which she plays the Sugar Plum Fairy. The character has pink cotton candy-style hair, luxurious dresses and is covered in glitter, something Keira didn't enjoy.

"We shot it almost two years ago and I think I've still got glitter in my house. It's impossible to get off... It's a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film," she said. "It is very definitely now in my contract that I won't work with glitter. Absolutely not!"

Keira's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs in the U.S. on Tuesday (16Oct18).